THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. SAVANNAH MAYBELLE OMEASOO- SKUNKCAP, A 14 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, HAS GONE MISSING. SAVANNAH WAS LAST SEEN ON February 16th AROUND 7 in the morning BEFORE SCHOOL STARTED. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK ZIP UP SWEATER AND LIGHT GREY SWEATS WITH BLACK DRAW STRINGS. SHE MAY BE WEARING A BLACK BRACELET AND CARRYING A NIKE BACKPACK. SAVANNAH IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES TALL, 110 pounds WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. Her DESTINATION OR MODE OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN BUT SHE HAS TIES TO CUT BANK, BROWNING, MISSOULA, AND WASHINGTON STATE. THERE IS STRONG CONCERN FOR HER WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6 5 5 2 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches at lower elevations, with 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Very cold wind chill temperatures to 25 and 30 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

