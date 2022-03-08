BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet wildlife officials are warning residents Tuesday of reports of mountain lions in the area south of the Depot that have been killing and eating several dogs.
The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department (BFWD) posted on Facebook reminding residents to be careful when walking in the area and to closely supervise children and pets.
Additionally, BFWD reminded bears will be emerging out of hibernation soon.
Report any road killed livestock or other dead animal carcasses to the BFWD at (406) 338-7207.
