Blackfeet woman creates international travel website and app to share history, resources, information

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Judith Basin, Jefferson, Cascade and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow are expected this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Slushy snow accumulation on area roadways can be expected. Wet and slushy roads may become icy tonight through Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. && Moldan