Blackfoot residents threatened with severe grass fire

BROWNING, Mont.- Residents on the Blackfeet Reservation are finally able to return home after an early morning grass fire threatened several homes.
It all began around 4:30am when firefighters responded to a grass fire, which eventually forced them to shut down the highway and move people out of the area.
"Mass chaos... there were vehicles going everywhere, and lights... it was just a mess," said Rick Whidford, a resident in the area.
Crews from Shelby, Joplin, and Cut Bank battled the flames for hours before gaining control of the fire around 11am.
Although many residents were able to return home without any harm done, Whidford says he had a couple of barns burn down.
"It was pretty heartbreaking you know because we had a fire here in March... end of March that burnt all of our corrals down. We lost all of our hay because we started calving, we lost some livestock and it seems like we just finished putting everything back from last March and here it is again."
Whidford says he's thankful it didn't get worse.
"It would have been a lot worse without people, you know putting their life on the line and saving houses and stuff. Right behind us, you can see where the fire burned right up to my dad's glass sliding doors and my brother's house... I mean it could have been a lot worse."
Power has since been restored in the area but questions still remain about how it all started.