CHINOOK, Mont. - Several people across Montana are reporting they are getting phone calls regarding a warrant for their arrest.
Blaine County Sheriff John Colby says Montanans receiving the calls are being told to send money via money orders and other means.
If you receive one of these calls, you are advised to not call the number back and to not send money.
To ensure you are actually talking to Blaine County Staff, Sheriff Colby says you can call the sheriff’s office directly at 406-357-3260.
“Be cautious when Anyone requests you send money to a law enforcement in the mail or online,” Sheriff Colby said. “Before you send money Call the agency and speak with them before sending money. Law Enforcement will NEVER ask them to send any type of gift card for a payment.”