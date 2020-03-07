BROWNING- An attempt to locate was posted for a 56-year-old man last seen Wednesday, March 4, leaving a hotel-casino with two individuals.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Harold Alvin Schildt was last seen leaving a hotel-casino with two individuals in a black Pontiac Grand AM on March 4.
Harold was last seen possibly wearing a brown/tan leather jacket, jeans and a t-shirt.
Harold is five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black/gray hair and has brown eyes.
If you have any information on Harold’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.