BROWNING, Mont. - On April 27, Leo Wagner went missing and today Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services held a press conference on Facebook to update the public on the search for Wagner.

BLES took the community through a timeline of events starting when Leo was last seen.

They said they responded to a call of someone under the influence walking the shore line of St. Mary's Lake and when they got there, they couldn't find the man or the caller.

An hour later they were told the man was walking along West Shore Road with an injured arm.

The next day Leo was reported missing by family and friends.

On May 2, 2021 BLES found a cabin that was burglarized and they said it look as if someone was injured.

They confirmed with family that clothing found at the scene belonged to Leo and a full scale search was issued.

After 10 days of searching, on May 9, the search was scaled back.

BLES said they searched approximately 70 square miles and multiple agencies assisted them.

Even though the search was scaled back, they are determined to find him.

"A contingency search plan is in place to search the St. Mary Lake for the recovery of Leo... with that, we are getting some boats and stuff together. This week we'll be going out and searching the lake," said BLES interim PIO, officer Frank Goings.

BLES is asking for any information and said they will follow up on any tips submitted.

As more details come out of the search, BLES say they will continue to keep the community updated.