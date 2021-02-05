Update, Feb. 6 -
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Marissa Skunkcap has been located and is safe.
BROWNING - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is looking for a teenager who has been missing since 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4.
BLES wrote in a Facebook post Marissa Skunkcap, 16, was last known to be on her way to Missoula potentially with a man named Ronnie Skunkcap.
She is described as 5-foot, 7-inches-tall, weighs 165-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where Marissa is should contact BLES at (406)338-4000.