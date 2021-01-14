Sanaa Bertelsen
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services via Facebook

The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Sanaa has been located and is safe with family at this time.

BROWNING - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Sanaa Bertelsen, 17, is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighs 130-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post by BLES.

BLES asks anyone who knows information on Sanaa's location to contact them at 406-338-4000.

