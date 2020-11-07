CASCADE COUNTY - Great Falls is expecting a second winter event in the past two weeks, with a blizzard possibly bringing at least a foot of snow through the weekend.
After gray cloudy skies for most of the day, those living in and around the city may see up to two feet of snow for the next day, breaking almanac records of nine inches in 2012 and four inches in 1898.
While projected snowfall through Sunday may be similar to late October’s, strong northern gusts between 40 - 60 miles-per-hour can lead to drifting snow and worse white-outs, lowering visibility to a quarter-mile on slick and perhaps even impassable roads.
Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch with National Weather Service Great Falls says this combination of snow and wind often leads to hazardous driving conditions. As a result, he only encourages travel for emergencies.
“As the day wears on we’ll still have those winds, even though they may not be as strong, but that amount of snow will probably drift a lot across roadways,” said Hoenisch. “That drifting will tend to possibly make some lanes not passable, and in some cases, in events like this we’ll see roads get closed.”
It’s still too early to tell how much winter weather Great Falls will get as a whole in this month, though a total of 24 inches did build up across November 2019 by comparison.
The blizzard warning goes off Saturday night at 8:00 pm, before ending 5:00 am Monday.
If you absolutely need to travel, Hoenisch says it's best to pack anemergency kit with extra clothes, food and blankets just in case you get stuck in the snow. You can visit the Montana Department of Transportation'sRoad Report page or call 511 for the latest travel conditions.