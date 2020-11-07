Weather Alert

.A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL SPREAD HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW SOUTH AND EAST OVER MUCH OF NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA BUT CHANGE TO SNOW FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. CONDITIONS WILL RAPIDLY DETERIORATE THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT DUE TO INCREASING WINDS AND FALLING SNOW. SNOWFALL RATES FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COULD APPROACH 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES, MAINLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90 TO THE CANADIAN BORDER. STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY OVER THE PLAINS WILL CAUSE WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF SNOW COULD ALSO MAKE SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 12 TO 20 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...CHOUTEAU, HILL AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD ALSO CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS PUT OUT A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KAYLA JAMES. KAYLA IS A 24 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 9 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS. KAYLA HAS BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. KAYLA IS MISSING UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-457-8865 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.