GREAT FALLS, Mont - The demand for blood is high in demand around the holidays, and with blood donor awareness coming up in January, the difference they make is astounding.
According to the Red Cross, every two seconds there is someone in need of blood or platelets in the United States alone and as much as 100 units of blood can be needed for a single car accident.
While all blood types are needed, blood type O is high in demand, with O- being a universal blood donor which means it can be accepted by all blood types and the same can be said for AB plasma as it is is a universal plasma donor.
Approximately 29,000 units of blood are needed daily, and while the demand is high for blood, donors are everywhere willing to give their time and resources to the cause.
Approximately 6.8 million people donate blood a year, and 13.6 million units of blood are collected for the nation yearly.
Red blood cells need to be used in a span of 42 days or less and platelets need to be used much faster, in a span of five days or less.
One single donation can save more than one life and there are many local ways you can volunteer or donate to get involved.
Blood Donor Awareness month is a great reminder and a way to recognize the cause that people invest into all year around, and to learn more about blood donations, click here.
