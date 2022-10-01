GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alliance for Youth is hosting a blood drive in Great Falls to help with high usage in area hospitals.
They say there is a need for all blood types as there has been lower than normal donations.
The drive will be on Oct. 10 at 3220 11th Ave. S., Great Falls, MT 59405 from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm in Marshall Family Hall.
Prizes, drawings, giveaways, snacks and drinks will be available at the drive.
If you would like to give, you can register to donate online here.
