GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you've driven past the Montana ExpoPark in the Electric City within the last few days, you might have noticed some tents set up inside.
That's because Great Falls is hosting the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Rally this weekend.
Nearly 5,000 bike enthusiasts from across the country have made their way to town.
Executive Director Ted Moyer says people should take extra care while driving the next few days.
“The big thing for anybody is to, number one for the motorcyclist, to make themselves visible, but for motorists as well, just to a little bit extra care and concern and to look and be aware that there are more motorcycles out there,” Moyer said.
the MOA rally will run through Saturday evening; If you would like to join the fun, tickets will be available on-site at the ExpoPark.