Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas that remain above freezing this afternoon will quickly cool as a sharp cold front pushes through. Roads may still be warm enough to melt snow at the onset of precipitation, which could result in icy roads when they cool below freezing.