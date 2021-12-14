GREAT FALLS, Mont. - BNSF and Amtrak are facing another lawsuit following the Amtrak derailment in Joplin, Montana in September.
The lawsuit was filed in the Great Falls District Court Tuesday.
The $75,000 lawsuit, filed by an Amtrak employee who was on board at the time of the derailment, claims their injuries sustained during the derailment were out of negligence by Amtrak and BNSF.
The plaintiff alleges their "injuries were due in whole or in part to the acts and omissions of BNSF...", claiming BNSF did not discover a fault in its track, which was responsible for the derailment. BNSF allegedly did not fix the flaw in the track where the derailment happened.
Further, the lawsuit claims the train was going at a dangerous speed at the location of the derailment. The lawsuit also claims BNSF did not put a slow order for the track in place in the location of the derailment.
According to the lawsuit, Amtrak did not properly train their employees in the event of a derailment.
The plaintiff alleges BNSF's negligence is a result of their injuries to their head, shoulder, spine and hip, causing the plaintiff a loss in income, pension benefits and future losses in medical expenses. Additionally, the lawsuit says the plaintiff has post-traumatic stress disorder due to the derailment.