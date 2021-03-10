Board of Health members address the voting process after concerns raise from the public

GREAT FALLS- In Cascade County's recent board of health meeting, there were concerns that the public's voice was not being heard.
Although the public is encouraged to share their opinion at public meetings Chair Owen Robinson says in the end board members have the final say.
In Cascade County’s most recent meeting, which dealt with COVID-19 restrictions, many callers felt like their voice was not being heard.
"The public comment has been overwhelmingly against these measures, and it's like why are we even on this call it seems like the minds are already made," said Megan Heimel.
Robinson says the board's decisions should not be based entirely on public comment.
"Each member votes on their background and their input and its public comment... we're very interested in what the public comment is, but the school superintendent may have a different background, may have a different opinion than the physician. The public comment may not sway either one of those," said Robinson.
Despite concerns raised from the previous meeting, Robinson is still encouraging the public to come out and voice their opinion.