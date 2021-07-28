GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Boating on a part of the Missouri River near Pelican Point Fishing Access Site may be periodically restricted to allow firefighting resources access to the water.
Aerial resources are in the area supporting firefighting efforts on the Harris Mountain Fire, southeast of Cascade.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Region 4 says those using the river should be aware that if a restriction is warranted, FWP wardens, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be contacting boaters and other recreationists and requiring them to go to shore immediately and wait while aerial fire-fighting operations are underway.
Potential restrictions would be in effect from the Interstate 15 bridge at Sheep Creek downstream to the Pelican Point Fishing Access Site and will allow fire-fighting helicopters to safely fill from the river.
Hoot owl fishing restrictions remain in place on the Missouri River from Holter Dam downstream to the Cascade city boat ramp with all fishing prohibited daily from 2:00 pm to midnight according to FWP.