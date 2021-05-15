GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Friday we told you about a vehicle found in the river linked to Tammy Goff who has been missing since 2018.

Saturday we reached out to Tammy's husband, Bob Goff, and he sent us this statement:

"Finding Tammy's truck yesterday has been a huge milestone. We do not have confirmation yet of the occupant. Many other questions still remain. We appreciate all the support and prayers of the community over these last 148 weeks since tammy went missing. The sheriff's office, the great falls police, the landowners who allowed us access to their property and many individuals who donated time and effort all were extremely important with the search. Thank you."

Back in 2018, Tammy Goff was last seen leaving her home in July around 7:00 a.m.

Her husband, Bob Goff, told police she was headed to the south end of Great Falls with her dog, Sadie.

When Tammy didn't return Bob began to worry and called police.

Now nearly three years later a group called Adventures With Purpose has brought some closure to the Goff family.

The group dives underwater and uses sonar equipment to find debris.

They were able to locate Tammy's truck along with human remains in the river just off Wilson Bute road Friday afternoon.

Adventures with Purpose said they couldn't let go of the clue of Sadie.

"We heard stories about animals and how they’ll stay in a certain place, where they’ve last seen their owner where something tragic had happened so we knew that we couldn’t dismiss that," Sam with Adventures With Purpose.

The group worked with local law enforcement to get the vehicle out of the river.

"Late last night we were able to confirm that the VIN number matched that the vehicle found in the Missouri river was indeed the Goff’s vehicle and was the same vehicle described as the vehicle that was tammy Goff was driving when she went missing," said Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

The body, which has yet to be officially identified as Tammy Goff, was found in the truck and Sheriff Slaughter said he hopes to have an official ID for the body by Monday however, it could take longer.

Adventures With Purpose say they are positive it was Tammy.