UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 12:09 P.M.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has identified person who suspiciously died in Wadsworth Pond July 1 as Leon May, 65, of Great Falls.
According to a release from Slaughter, the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning, the matter is undetermined.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A human body was found partially submerged in Wadsworth Pond on Thursday.
Emergency services were called and life saving measures were attempted, but the person was ultimately found dead, Great Falls Police Lieutenant Doug Ottto says.
Authorities are unsure of how long the body has been in the water, but an autopsy is being conducted at the state crime lab.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.