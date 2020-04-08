Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES, WITH UP TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COMBINATION OF WET AND RAW CONDITIONS COULD SEVERELY STRESS NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE ON ROADS AS MELTING SNOW ON ROADS FROM RECENT WARM TEMPERATURES SUDDENLY TURNS TO ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. A SIGNIFICANT COOL DOWN IS EXPECTED AS WELL. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED FOR RES WINDHAM, BUT HE STILL HAS NOT BEEN FOUND. RES IS A 15 YR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 150 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, HAZEL EYES, AND FRECKLES ON HIS NOSE. RES WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH GOONIES ON IT, JEANS, AND A HOODIE WITH COLORFUL DESIGNS. HE DOESN'T HAVE HIS CELL PHONE. RES WENT FOR A RUN AT 7 PM TUESDAY NIGHT APRIL 7,2020 AND HASN'T BEEN SEEN SINCE, HE WAS LAST SEEN IN EMIGRANT AREA OF MONTANA. IF LOCATED CONTACT PARK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 4 0 6 2 2 2 2 0 5 0 OR 9 1 1.