During a press conference Thursday, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body found in the Missouri river Wednesday was that of Amy Harding.
Deputies were dispatched at 5:26 pm Wednesday after a homeowner found the body in the river near the shore.
The next of kin has been notified.
The cause of death was deemed an accidental drowning.
