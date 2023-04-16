UPDATE APRIL 17:
The search for a missing man ended in a recovery after his body was found along the Milk River Sunday.
Donald Haseagle was reported missing on Tuesday, April 11 from the Fort Belknap Reservation.
The Phillips County Sheriff's Office reported a search was initiated and continued on the reservation until Haseagle’s vehicle was found on Saturday, April 15 stuck in the mud on Savory Rd. west of Dodson.
The search was moved and Haseagle’s friends and family members, volunteers from the Fort Belknap Reservation community; Fort Belknap Tribal Police; Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park Game Wardens; United States Border Patrol Agents; Blaine County Sheriff’s Office personnel; Cascade County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Phillips County Sheriff’s Office personnel helped with the search.
On Sunday, April 16, Haseagle’s body was found along the south bank of the Milk River, south of where his vehicle was found.
The Blaine County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office will conduct the coroner investigation into Haseagle’s death and an autopsy will be conducted.
