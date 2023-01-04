GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With winter break now behind us for this year, many schools are finding new ways to make education interactive and exciting.
Mountain View Elementary School has the idea to get kids reading in a fun way, so rather than dispensing snacks or drinks, the Inchy Book Vending Machine allows kids to choose from a wide array of books.
Instead of money to purchase a book, the staff have a system to hand out pride tickets, a system that has been established already to win small prizes and toys weekly from a drawing.
Pride Tickets are a way to reward students for good behavior and can be handed out by any staff member, providing positive interactions between staff and students within the school.
A student has the choice to enter their ticket to win the drawing for a chance to win a token, which is the only way to redeem a book in the vending machine, or they can save up their tickets and redeem five Pride Tickets for a guaranteed token for a book.
The machine can hold anywhere from 200 to 300 books at a time and the funding to buy the machine was provided through a grant.
An anonymous donor who saw the need for making reading exciting donated books to stock the machine with books with differing reading difficulties to allow for kids of all ages to enjoy a good read.
Principal of Mountain View Elementary School, Jennifer Martyn, shares the importance of encouraging kids to do the right thing.
"Recognizing a kid that is doing something right: that is a positive interaction they are having with another staff member on our campus, and it gives them hopefully that motivation to want to be at school and to know they are being recognized for doing what's right. Then they get that chance of getting their name drawn or they can save so many tickets to get that token from the vending machine," said Martyn.
The vending machine was recently unveiled this morning for the students and they now have the opportunity to start receiving books with their good behavior.
While there isn't any knowledge by the teachers at Mountain View Elementary School of any more vending machines being added into other schools in the future, teacher Lindsay Cline gives advice to parents wanting to get kids invested into reading.
"I think for parents, just making it a big deal like if your kiddo brings home a book because they got a pride ticket, they got drawn, or however to use Inchy, sit down and read it with them or listen to them read it. Just make it a big deal and be a big part of it," said Cline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.