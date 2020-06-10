GREAT FALLS - Have you ever gotten a surprise gift for or even from someone? Feels pretty good right?
Well a Facebook group in Great Falls has taken that idea and spread it with thousands of people in the community.
The group started after its creator Jaylyn Keighleys friends showed her a similar group and suggested she start one right here in great falls.
Currently the group has over three thousand members and is growing almost by the day.
Once you are a member all you have to do is find a post with the questionnaire on it copy and paste it to your own post and then fill in the blanks with stuff you would like to receive.
The group is for anyone 21 and older but that hasn’t stopped people from getting toys and fun items for members who have kids.
The funnest thing about the group is it is bringing strangers together to spread some joy during these not so fun times.
“This wouldn’t be possible if the people who were joining actually really love to give and that’s what we keep seeing a lot more people are really enjoying giving to somebody then they are receiving and that’s the best part of their day,” said Jaylyn Keighley, Group Creator and admin.
Keighley told us she never expected it to grow as large and as fast as it has but the fact it has, made it truly something special for the community.