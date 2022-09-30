HAVRE, Mont. - Two people were stopped by border patrol after crossing into the U.S. without going through a port of entry.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents were notified Thursday around 10:52 pm of the vehicle crossing over.
An agent performed a vehicle stop and a U.S. citizen along with a Canadian citizen were taken to the Sweetgrass station for further processing.
“I am proud of the quick action taken by our agents to ensure we are aware of what is entering the country and to ensure the safety of our community. The work the agents do every day to keep us safe was demonstrated that evening,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato. “Their actions are a testimony to the commitment our agency has to keep this nation safe.”
