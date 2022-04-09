HAVRE, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says volunteer instructors are hosting a Bowhunter Education course in Havre in April.
The class will be held in the Hill County Electric Hospitality Room and is scheduled for the following four days:
- Monday, April 25, 6:30 to 9 pm
- Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 to 9 pm
- Friday, April 29, 6:30 to 9 pm
- Saturday, April 30, 8:30 am to 12 pm
If you are planning on attending, you need to pick up a course manual from the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks office in Havre at 2165 US Hwy 2 East and read and complete the manual quizzes before the first day of class.
Students must be at least 12-years-old by January 16, 2023, to take a Bowhunter Education class in person or online to be fully certified to hunt during an archery-only season.
Interested students can sign up directly for this class on FWP’s website here, or look for an in-person course here.
Registration is required before class begins. You are asked to print, sign and bring in documents listed on the registration page.
An optional in-person field day is also offered for students who were certified online.
This field day will be on Saturday, April 30 from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and registration can be done online here.
“Bowhunter Education classes are taught by skilled volunteer instructors and offer hands-on learning experiences, mentoring opportunities, and the ability for students to ask questions of experienced hunters. Students learn how to handle archery equipment safely, basic survival skills, hunting ethics, wildlife management, game identification, landowner-hunter relations, and Montana hunting laws and regulations,” FWP said. “For more information, contact the course instructor listed on the registration page.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.