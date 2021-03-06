GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser looked different this time around due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop the community from knocking down pins physically and virtually for a good cause.
Families came out to Little’s Lanes downtown, and played spaced apart at every other lane as a social distancing measure.
There’s even an online option this year, with a free bowling game available for laptops and mobile devices until mid-March.
However you hit the lanes though, organizers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Helena & Great Falls say every donation they get goes towards mentoring kids who often can’t find the attention they need at home.
“With COVID the last year, a lot of these families, they’re working two jobs, they’re not home a lot,” said Development Coordinator Kelly McDermott. “When kids don’t have someone to guide them and just spend time with them, you know it can lead to delinquency, it could lead to substance abuse. So having another adult to check in on them is really important.”
Outside of making donations and helping with yearly fundraisers, McDermott encourages the public to volunteer in helping become a positive role model either in-person or online for youth in their area.
“We have littles on the waiting list, and we need adult mentors to pair them with,” she said. “You really can change the life of a youth in this program.”