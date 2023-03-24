News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Box Elder man on March 23 admitted to an assault charge for strangling a woman on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Alex George Deserly, 43, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to an intimate partner. Deserly faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing date was set for Aug. 17. Deserly was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that on June 25, 2022, medical personnel and law enforcement responded to the victim’s home for a report of a domestic assault. Deserly had left the home prior to the police arriving. The victim told law enforcement that she had confronted Deserly over messages she had seen and asked him how long he had been using methamphetamine. Deserly grabbed the victim, shoved her into a wall and strangled her. The victim tried to escape, but Deserly continued to assault and strangle her until he eventually stopped. The victim was treated for injuries.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica A. Betley and Kalah A. Paisley are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department.
