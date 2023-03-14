News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Box Elder man who admitted to sexually abusing a child for approximately four years on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 14 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Isaiah Morsette, 32, pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact in September 2022.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that in June 2022, Morsette informed law enforcement that he had been having sexual contact with a child beginning in about 2016 or 2017. At the time the victim was under the age of 12 years. The victim confirmed the sexual abuse and alleged that Morsette had threatened to kill him on multiple occasions when he attempted to defend himself.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda L. Myers and Timothy J. Racicot prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement.
