GREAT FALLS- A 28-year-old Box Elder man who admitted to possessing a firearm while dealing meth on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation has been sentenced.
Issac Elias Saenz pleaded guilty in December to possession with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a Department of Justice release says.
According to the release, the prosecution said in court documents that in January of 2018, a Rocky Boy’s criminal investigator saw a car that had been reported stolen from Billings at a house on the reservation.
The investigator made a traffic stop after seeing the car leave the house and detained the driver and Saenz who was a passenger in the front seat.
A search warrant was executed on the car by law enforcement and multiple bags containing a total of 60 grams of meth and a firearm was found.
A DNA test found there was a high likelihood that Saenz’s DNA of three unknown individuals were on the firearm.
An investigation also found that Saenz trafficked meth in Missoula County and near Box Elder in Hill County.
Issac Elias Saenz has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release.