BOX ELDER, Mont. - A Box Elder woman died in a crash Saturday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on Duck Creek Rd. when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

The car reportedly vaulted, causing it to impact the ground nose first and roll end over end.

According to MHP, the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Box Edler, was pronounced deceased on the scene. She was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

