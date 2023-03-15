News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Box Elder woman who admitted to shooting a woman in the face over a drug deal on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Tricia Friede Gardipee, 51, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
The government alleged in court document that on Aug. 13, 2021, Gardipee shot the victim, identified as Jane Doe, in the face with a .22-caliber rifle over a drug deal on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. Gardipee confronted Doe and some of her friends earlier that day in Havre. Doe picked up a brick and said she didn’t want any problems. The confrontation was because another woman ripped off Gardipee by selling her anxiety medication instead of fentanyl, and Gardipee was trying to get her money back. The government further alleged that Doe later drove with friends to a Box Elder residence. As Doe pulled into the driveway, Gardipee, along with others, pulled in behind them, blocking the car. Gardipee and her son, both armed, walked up to Doe’s car. Gardipee then shot Doe in the face. Doe was treated for injuries.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda L. Myers prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department.
