Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow may occur during the late morning and early afternoon on Friday. Bands of heavy snow may move through the area during the mid to late afternoon Friday, bringing a rapid and significant reduction in visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&