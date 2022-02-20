UPDATE (2/21/22 4:52PM):
BROWNING, Mont. - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Tra Boggs who is this natural father of both Cashton (age 7) and Traton (age 4) Boggs. On February 19th, Blackfeet Law Enforcement sent out an Attempt to Locate for both children claiming they were with their father and grandmother but failed to meet up with their ‘custodial guardian’ Lori Monroe.
According to court documents, Monroe, the boy’s maternal aunt, filed for custody of the children through the Blackfeet Tribal Family Court. On April 6th 2021, Judge Helen Connelly issued the order granting full custody of the children to Monroe. According to Mr. Boggs attorney, Brian Miller, Boggs was not present at the hearing, there has never been any neglect or dependency proceedings against him and he has not been declared an unfit parent.
Court documents state the next day, Cut Bank Police sent two officers to Boggs home to remove the children and place them with Monroe in Browning. The court order limited Mr. Boggs to supervised visits with his children.
In September, Boggs filed a motion in court stating what happened in the Blackfeet Tribal Family Court was unconstitutional. According to Mr. Miller, that case has yet to be heard or processed.
On February 19th, 2022 Boggs had a visit with his children. During that visit, Miller had Cut Bank Police served with a letter stating Boggs would not be returning the children until the “matter [is] properly reviewed by a federal court and have some protections in place.”
Miller told Montana Right Now, the children are safe with their father.
Late Monday nighty Blackfeet Law Enforcement issued a Missing Endangered Person's Alert for both boys stating there is concern for the boys' safety and well being however they did not give a reason why.
(Original Article) BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is trying to locate two children after they were not returned to their custodial guardianship after a visitation.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Cashton and Traton Boggs were last with Tra Boggs and Robin Corby for visitation, but Tra and Robin failed to meet up with the custodial guardian at 5:00 pm on Saturday to return him.
Cashton, 7, is described as being four feet three inches tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green coat, black sweat pants and muck boots.
Traton, 4, is described as being three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweats and black and green muck boots.
They are believed not to be in any danger, however, if you know their whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
