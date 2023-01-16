GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sometimes people will joke that Montana's biggest export is it's kids, but Business Professionals of America (BPA) is actually trying to change that.
"My favorite part about being an advisor is connecting my students and my teams with mentors in the community," said Jessica Goosen, BPA advisor at CMR High School.
This year, 13 schools and 280 students competed in the Regional BPA competition at CMR High School on January 16.
And it's all working to help them find their passion and develop business skills.
Students say they are learning real world skills at BPA.
"Presenting, data management, how to handle yourself under stress," explained Landen King, a sophomore at Great Falls High School.
In other words, they are teaching students business skills and allowing them to practice those skills in a competitive environment.
But it also gets students more involved in the community.
"We are preparing students who are interesting in going further into business in college, it's kind of one of our main focuses," said Jessica.
BPA is also helping students realize they don't need to leave the state to find what they're looking for in a career.
"So, after high school I plan to go to the University of Montana and study wildlife biology. And from there I hope to join an existing business or corporate organization," said Jazmyn Goosen, a senior at CMR High School.
For more information on BPA, you can head to their website, and if you want your student to get involved, contact your local school.
