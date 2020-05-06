GREAT FALLS- The new Emergency Management Director for Cascade County was announced Wednesday.
Donald “Brad” Call was announced as the new Emergency Management Director for Cascade County by Jim Larson, Chairman of the Board of Cascade County Commissioners.
According to the Cascade County Commission Office, the position has been vacant since January, and the County has been operating with an interim Director, Captain Scott Van Dyken of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
“The County is grateful to Scott for the outstanding job he has done, particularly during this pandemic emergency, but we know Sheriff Slaughter is anxious to have him back fulltime in law enforcement in the near future,” Commissioner Larson said in a release.
From the Cascade County Commission Office’s release:
Brad Call comes to Montana from Kansas City, MO where he served as the Regional Emergency Management Director for Jackson County. Much like Montana, Call’s recent work involved emergency planning and engagement on the pandemic situation in the Missouri region. He has experience with program oversight, planning program administration, staff supervision and a strong knowledge of the policies and standards applicable to Emergency Management. The Commissioners are confident his experience working in a larger population sector will benefit Cascade County.
Prior to his time in emergency management services, Call was an educator in Arizona, both at the high school and collegiate level. In 2013 he was drawn to helping his community and began volunteering as a member of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Excited to make a change in his career, Call obtained advanced degrees in emergency management. His master’s degrees in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix and another master’s degree in Emergency Management/Homeland Security from Arizona State University have served him well in his past postings in the emergency management field. In 2016, Call was offered a position with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Kalispell, MT then his most recent position in Missouri.
Regarding his return to Montana, Call said, “I am thrilled to be back ‘out west’ and especially in Great Falls! My wife and six children enjoyed two happy years in Kalispell. When the position in Cascade County became available, I jumped at the opportunity and am thrilled to be back in my adopted home state.”
Chairman Larson explained the transition from Captain Van Dyken to Call is already underway and may take several weeks with the ongoing pandemic situation.