GREAT FALLS- A free brain-building expo for families with young school children is being held Saturday, March 7 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Paris Gibson Education Center.
There will be children centered and age-appropriate educational activities along with free take-home activities, books and games according to Great Falls Public Schools.
Families can learn how to support children’s learning and discover available resources at the expo.
A Community Birthday Party will also be held in partnership with the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect Taskforce to celebrate the expo’s 5th birthday. Participants at the expo can go across the hall for some cake and “presents”.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
If you have any questions you can call Family Connections at 406-761-6010.