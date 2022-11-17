GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's the most wonderful time of the year for football fans in Montana as the brawl of the wild is just two days away.
But it's also the holiday season and one couple in great falls started a friendly competition to make the big game last long into the holidays.
Sue and Lindsay McNay wait until after the big game to put up their Christmas tree so they know who gets the honor of placing their school ornament higher on the tree each holiday.
"We've done that for at least a dozen years," said Lindsay.
"Oh, it's been a lot longer than that... It was before kids were born, so probably in most of our married life, which is 32 years. So I would say probably 28 to 30 years we've been doing this," said Sue.
But how did a tradition like this start?
"One of us decided, hey, how about the winner? We get the perk of having the the ornament higher on the tree. It's, you know, 'hey, I'm better than you.' So just kind of a friendly competition."
Sometimes Lindsay can get a little sneaky and move his ornament just a little higher for fun.
"My attitude is higher is higher, doesn't matter how much higher," said Lindsay.
"There have been some years where we've had to move the ornament or I have had to go in and move the ornament because, if the cats should win, he might put his ornament a little bit too close to the cat ornament, you know, trying to get it up there just a little bit higher than it should be. Like okay, I'm just going to move that down a little further," said Sue.
Once they get their tree next week, these will be the first ornaments to go on it.
"We're graduates of each school and we each want our team to win and this is not a problem in our marriage except for one day a year," said Lindsay.
"It's not even a problem for the basketball rivalry games. Yeah, there's nothing compares to the football," said Sue.
And there is nothing like a little friendly competition.
"Go Cats/Go Griz," said the McNay's.
They say while the game only lasts about 3 hours, this is a way to make the fun last another six weeks.
