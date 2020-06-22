UPDATE 6:45p.m.- Montana Highway Patrol, Vaughn Fire Rescue, and Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies are responding to this head-on collision. Authorities say there are no serious injuries. One lane is currently blocked off as they work to clear the scene. Once car was carrying jet-skis, some of the jet-skis were detached in the accident.
CASCADE COUNTY - Several first responders were called out mile marker 290 on I-15 just north of Great Falls after a head on collision was reported just before 6:00pm Monday.
There are very little details available right now however, we're told there is some partial lane blockage.
We have a reporter on scene and will update this article when we learn more.