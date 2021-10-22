GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The historic 10th St. Bridge will be lit up in blue lights in memory of the 22 lives lost to COVID-19 at Benefis Senior Services.
“We honor, too, their families and the Senior Services staff members, who work nonstop to care for and protect our vulnerable residents amid this terrible pandemic,” Benefis wrote to their Facebook. “We hope that you will hold in your heart what these lights in the darkness represent.”
The bridge will be lit up for three nights in memory of those lost.