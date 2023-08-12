GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An inspection is scheduled for the 10th Ave. South Bridge, also known as the Warden Eastbound Bridge, starting Monday, Aug. 14.
Weather permitting, the inspection will run Aug. 14 through Aug. 17 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Those traveling through the area can expect single-lane closures, reduced speeds of 35 miles per hour and flaggers throughout the project area.
During working hours, the Montana Department of Transportation says the left lane will be closed on Aug. 14, and the right lane will be closed Aug. 15 through Aug. 17.
Traffic control will also be in place on River Road beneath the bridge on Thursday, Aug. 17, while crews inspect over the roadway.
For more information, you can contact Great Falls Bridge Inspection Supervisor William Lay at 406-455-8323.
