Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&