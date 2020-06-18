BROWNING- A COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program has been set up for those who have lost wages or suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are not normally eligible for the Blackfeet Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command says individuals can apply for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program by completing and returning an application to the Blackfeet LIHEAP office.
Applications received will be processed in the order that they are received, and benefits are only for the place you live in at the time of application.
Eligibility will be determined based upon the circumstances at the time of application, and the program will end when funds are no longer available.
If you move after applying, you are asked to contact the Blackfeet Low Income Energy Assistance Program at 406-338-7977.
Applications are available for pick up in the LIHEAP office lobby on Monday, June 22 and when the application is complete, you are asked to place it in the dropbox on the table in the lobby.
If you have any questions you can call 406-338-7977 or 406-338-7979.