News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man with felony convictions was sentenced today to 35 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing guns, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Kyle Lynn Brown, 49, pleaded guilty in January to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that beginning in 2022, law enforcement began receiving information that Brown was possessing firearms and dealing drugs on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. In May 2022, law enforcement stopped Brown and found him in possession of a .40-caliber handgun. In July 2022, law enforcement stopped Brown again and found him in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Brown had a prior federal felony drug conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.