BROWNING, Mont. - Two Browning High School students have been charged after reportedly posting a threatening image on social media Wednesday.

Browning Public Schools Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall says law enforcement was contacted over the post and the image shared was determined to be a paintball gun.

The students involved were detained and charged.

An investigation is underway by the school district to determine if a violation of School District policy or rules have occurred.

