BROWNING, Mont. - Two Browning High School students have been charged after reportedly posting a threatening image on social media Wednesday.
Browning Public Schools Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall says law enforcement was contacted over the post and the image shared was determined to be a paintball gun.
The students involved were detained and charged.
An investigation is underway by the school district to determine if a violation of School District policy or rules have occurred.
