GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning man accused of beating another man in the head and causing serious injury pleaded guilty to an assault charge Friday, according to a prosecutor.
Sentencing for Dale Ray Racine, 30, could include up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
The Blackfeet Nation Law Enforcement (BNLE) said in a release charging documents said Racine and another person assaulted the victim at a home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation Nov. 19, 2021.
The victim was sleeping and was woken up to banging on the door and people talking.
BNLE said in the release documents alleged the victim sat up and saw Racine and the other person dashing towards him.
The victim was hit numerous times in the head and once to the hand and leg, BNLE said in the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023--the court will determine sentencing dependent on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other sentencing factors, according to the release from BNLE.
