News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man today admitted to a manslaughter charge for striking a woman with his vehicle and killing her in 2021 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Jordan Joseph Morgan, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Morgan faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
In a plea agreement in the case, the parties agreed that a specific recommendation of 12 months and one day imprisonment is appropriate.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for Dec. 6. Morgan was detained pending further proceedings.
In court documents, the government alleged that on the evening of Nov. 8, 2021, Morgan encountered the victim, identified as Jane Doe, who was known to him, in Browning. The two argued and Morgan got into his vehicle, while Jane Doe stayed by the open window at Morgan’s door. Morgan pulled forward with Jane Doe still at his door and holding onto the open window. After a short distance, the vehicle pulled to the right, throwing Jane Doe under the vehicle. Morgan continued driving and ran over Jane Doe.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Harper Suek and Kalah A. Paisley are prosecuting the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Montana Highway Patrol conducted the investigation.
