Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches, with 5 to 10 inches over the higher terrain of western Beaverhead County. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&