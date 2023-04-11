GREAT FALLS — A Browning man accused of stabbing another man at a party in Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, admitted to assault charges April 11th according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
Frank David Francis Boy, 24, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
The government alleged in court documents that on Sept. 18, 2022, Boy was drinking alcohol with friends in East Glacier.
The group decided to go for a drive and ended up at a house party in Browning.
The victim, identified as John Doe, and Boy arm-wrestled and then got into a wrestling match, which led to a disagreement.
Boy and his friends were told to leave, but Boy refused.
Boy’s friends pulled Boy from the residence and as they were walking away, Boy turned around and began to walk towards John Doe, who was backing up, and then stabbed John Doe four or five times in the left shoulder and back area.
Another individual captured the assault on video.
John Doe was treated for injuries at a hospital in Great Falls.
The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for Sept. 7. Boy was detained pending further proceedings.
