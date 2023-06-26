Great Falls, Mont. - A Browning man suspected of trying to put a federal corrections officer in a chokehold while incarcerated admitted to an assault charge today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Joseph Ernest Potts, 32, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer as charged in an indictment. Potts faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised probation, according to a release from the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided, and sentencing was set for November 16. Potts was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that on August 15, 2021, Potts was in custody at the Browning jail, which is a federal correctional facility operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A corrections officer was supervising male inmates as they returned to their cells. Doe saw Potts pacing back and forth in front of his cell. Potts then grabbed the officer around the neck and began struggling with him, attempting to put the officer in a chokehold. Other inmates intervened to pull Potts off the officer.
The officer reported pain and discomfort for more than a week after the assault.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case. The FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services conducted the investigation.
