GREAT FALLS - A Browning man admitted to distributing meth on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation Friday.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the prosecution said in court documents that a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI made a controlled purchase of meth from 28-year-old Dakoda Blu Wade Iron Shirt in August of 2019.
The confidential source was sold about 14 grams of meth for $600 by Iron Shirt, and additional witnesses interviewed by the FBI identified Iron Shirt as a meth distributor on the reservation.
Dakoda Blu Wade Iron Shirt pleaded guilty to distribution of meth and faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.