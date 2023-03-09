News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted to assaulting and kicking a teenage girl in the face during an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced on March 8 to five months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said today.
Jasper Ryan Rattler, 20, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
The government alleged in court documents that on Feb. 12, 2021, Rattler was consuming alcohol with the then 16-year-old victim, identified as Jane Doe. After getting into an argument, Rattler assaulted the victim, including kicking her in the face. The assault caused the victim substantial injuries.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda L. Myers and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Spokane Law Enforcement Services.
