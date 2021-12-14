Weather Alert

...A band of heavy snow will impact portions of eastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Pondera, southeastern Liberty, southeastern Teton, southwestern Hill, western Chouteau and northwestern Cascade Counties through 645 PM MST... At 537 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a band of heavy snow along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of The Knees to 6 miles south of Cascade. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Heavy snow that could produce up to one inch of snowfall in about one hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will be very difficult. This snow will likely make already icy roads difficult to see. Visibility will also be reduced to less than one mile at times. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Cascade, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, The Knees, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Hingham, Floweree, Portage, Malmstrom Afb, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Sun River, Tower Rock State Park and Ulm. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 247 and 308. Highway 200 between mile markers 132 and 139. Highway 2 between mile markers 347 and 351. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 34. Highway 89 between mile markers 9 and 13, and between mile markers 84 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations, and up to 4 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous due to rapidly falling temperatures with initially wet roads. Snow accumulating on these icy roads will make the hazards difficult to see. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&