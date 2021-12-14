GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Browning who admitted to soliciting and receiving nude images of a minor girl was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Sean Henry White Bremner, aka Sean Bremz, 26, pleaded guilty in August to receiving child pornography.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided, as stated in a release.
The government alleged in court documents that in 2017, the FBI investigated allegations that men on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation were engaging in sexual conduct with juvenile girls in exchange for methamphetamine.
Investigators executed search warrants on Facebook accounts, including an account that belonged to a juvenile female. A review of the account found several conversations with Facebook user “Sean.Bremnz” indicating that the user had engaged in a sexual relationship with her.
The FBI subsequently identified “Sean.Bremnz” as the defendant.
In July 2019, the FBI served a search warrant on Bremner’s Facebook account and found that Bremner had solicited and received nude photographs from a different juvenile female, who was 15 years old at the time though her Facebook account falsely listed her age as being 17 years old.
The girl admitted to the FBI that she sent nude images of herself to Bremner.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.