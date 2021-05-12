GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A Browning man who admitted distributing methamphetamine on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 20 months in prison and to four years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Dakoda Blu Wade Iron Shirt, 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to distribution of meth, as stated in a press release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in August 2019, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI bought about a half ounce of meth from Iron Shirt in a controlled purchase. Additional witnesses identified Iron Shirt as a meth distributor on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Cut Bank Police Department, Big Sky Safe Trails Task Force and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.